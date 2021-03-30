See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Deborah Jarmul, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deborah Jarmul, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Deborah Jarmul works at New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Cancer Center
    4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 842-8171
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 30, 2021
    Deborah listens and cares about your needs. She is no nonsense and direct about trying to help. Challenging patients seem to be her specialty. I really like her and appreciate her opinion.
    Delores I. — Mar 30, 2021
    About Deborah Jarmul, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1427142801
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Jarmul, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Jarmul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Jarmul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Jarmul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Jarmul works at New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Deborah Jarmul’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Deborah Jarmul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Jarmul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Jarmul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Jarmul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

