See All Internal Medicine Doctors in King, NC
Deborah James, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Deborah James, FNP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah James, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in King, NC. 

Deborah James works at Novant Health Pediatrics King in King, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics King
    167 Moore Rd Ste 201, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7548
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah James?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah James, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah James, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah James to family and friends

    Deborah James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah James, FNP.

    About Deborah James, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1881995371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah James, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah James works at Novant Health Pediatrics King in King, NC. View the full address on Deborah James’s profile.

    Deborah James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.