Dr. Deborah Harrison, PHD

Counseling
Overview

Dr. Deborah Harrison, PHD is a Counselor in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Harrison works at The Counseling Associates, Deborah A. Harrison, Ph.D.& Associates in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Counseling Associates, Deborah A. Harrison
    501 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste A202, Naples, FL 34102 (239) 732-5959
    The Counseling Associates
    8300 College Pkwy Ste 204, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 289-9796
    27499 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 125, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 (239) 495-0022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Deborah Harrison, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609932987
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University Of Illinois
