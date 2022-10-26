See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Deborah Hanks, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (36)
Call for new patient details
Deborah Hanks, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Deborah Hanks works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Northwest Allied Physicians LLC
    63701 E Saddlebrooke Blvd Ste F, Tucson, AZ 85739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 818-0300
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    My namr is Rayell Fijalka . I am a retired regist — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1780601542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Hanks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Hanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Hanks works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Deborah Hanks’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Deborah Hanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Hanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Hanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Hanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

