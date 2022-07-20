Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez, PA-C
Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salinas, CA.
- 1 1441 Constitution Blvd Ste 16, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (480) 209-9063
I love Deb. She takes more time with you than any other medical professional I have ever see.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790847150
Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Fredell-Gonzalez.
