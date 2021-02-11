See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Deborah Frank, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
2 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Deborah Frank, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tallahassee, FL. 

Dr. Frank works at Anne Tierney Lcsw LLC in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Anne Tierney Lcsw LLC
    Anne Tierney Lcsw LLC
2065 Delta Way Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 656-1822

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

    Feb 11, 2021
    Dr. Frank was very punctual and helpful during our visits. She assists greatly in helping to understand and recognize very complex relations between family, friends, and relationships along with all the accompanying emotions that may exist internally and externally.
    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1275615528
