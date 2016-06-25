See All Counselors in Maplewood, NJ
Deborah Foulkes, NCC is a Counselor in Maplewood, NJ. 

Deborah Foulkes works at BILL POWELL, M.S.W., PA in Maplewood, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arnone Counseling Group LLC
    2130 Millburn Ave Ste D1, Maplewood, NJ 07040
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jun 25, 2016
    Are you looking for Someone who's wonderful at listening and encouraging and having positive attitude?we'll look no more. Dr Foulkes is very kind, considerate, and thoughtful.She's the Best, not to say there's no other like her.Dr.Foulkes has it all, she's nice,very friendly, and most of all a great listener.She's not just a counselor she's a Christian counselor, someone God has implanted his seed inside of her the help us, you know she has the wisdom and all she needs to make you and I succeed
    Dinah Simon in Millburn, NJ — Jun 25, 2016
    About Deborah Foulkes, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366627713
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Foulkes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Foulkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Foulkes works at BILL POWELL, M.S.W., PA in Maplewood, NJ. View the full address on Deborah Foulkes’s profile.

    Deborah Foulkes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Foulkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Foulkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Foulkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

