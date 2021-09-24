Deborah Flansburg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Flansburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Flansburg, CNM
Overview
Deborah Flansburg, CNM is a Midwife in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University of Utah - College of Nursing and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Deborah Flansburg works at
Locations
Mt. Naomi Women's Health2245 N 400 E Ste 201, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 241-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Deb is amazing as a care provider. Very attentive and knows her stuff.
About Deborah Flansburg, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1538231808
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah - College of Nursing
Deborah Flansburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Flansburg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Flansburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Flansburg works at
10 patients have reviewed Deborah Flansburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Flansburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Flansburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Flansburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.