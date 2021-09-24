See All Nurse Midwives in North Logan, UT
Deborah Flansburg, CNM

Midwifery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deborah Flansburg, CNM is a Midwife in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University of Utah - College of Nursing and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.

Deborah Flansburg works at Mt. Naomi Women's Health in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt. Naomi Women's Health
    2245 N 400 E Ste 201, North Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 241-7124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cache Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fatigue
Female Infertility
Irregular Periods
Fatigue
Female Infertility
Irregular Periods

Treatment frequency



Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Deb is amazing as a care provider. Very attentive and knows her stuff.
    CCB — Sep 24, 2021
    Photo: Deborah Flansburg, CNM
    About Deborah Flansburg, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538231808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah - College of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Flansburg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Flansburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Flansburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Flansburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Flansburg works at Mt. Naomi Women's Health in North Logan, UT. View the full address on Deborah Flansburg’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Deborah Flansburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Flansburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Flansburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Flansburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

