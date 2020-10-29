Dr. Deborah Flanagan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Flanagan, OD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Flanagan, OD is an Optometrist in St Petersburg, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4940 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 321-6600
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flanagan is friendly, caring, a good listener. She examined my eyes very thoroughly and answered all my questions. Her staff is friendly and efficient and her office is a very pleasant place. I am so happy to have found her. I recommend Dr. Flanagan very highly .
About Dr. Deborah Flanagan, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanagan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
