Dr. Deborah Fernhoff, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Dr. Deborah Fernhoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Fernhoff works at Donald R. Rozema DDS PC in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Donald R. Rozema DDS PC
    300 W Wieuca Rd NE Bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-7929
    • Aetna

    Apr 16, 2020
    Dr. Fernhoff is an excellent psychologist in Atlanta, GA where she specializes in a wide variety of mental health needs. She provides a cocoon of safety in which the most gut-wrenching stories can be told. I've seen her turn a suicidal patient with simply one question. I refer my own clients to her when appropriate. The exchange has always been beneficial to both. Last but not least, smiles can come much quicker than laughter but don't assume their power is different. I grew up unaware of the many circumstances which would affect me early in some dramatic ways. It is amazing-one goes to see a therapist for removing an item 'for' work for a short time. The next thing known is secrets keep falling from the closet and soon there are hundreds on the floor which now need to be dealt with. If you would like to have a different experience with another provider please don't be hesitant to ask safe people to assist in finding a good fit including your current therapist.
    Please do not display name — Apr 16, 2020
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1346252418
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernhoff works at Donald R. Rozema DDS PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fernhoff’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

