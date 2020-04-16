Dr. Fernhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Fernhoff, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Fernhoff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Donald R. Rozema DDS PC300 W Wieuca Rd NE Bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-7929
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernhoff is an excellent psychologist in Atlanta, GA where she specializes in a wide variety of mental health needs. She provides a cocoon of safety in which the most gut-wrenching stories can be told. I've seen her turn a suicidal patient with simply one question. I refer my own clients to her when appropriate. The exchange has always been beneficial to both. Last but not least, smiles can come much quicker than laughter but don't assume their power is different. I grew up unaware of the many circumstances which would affect me early in some dramatic ways. It is amazing-one goes to see a therapist for removing an item 'for' work for a short time. The next thing known is secrets keep falling from the closet and soon there are hundreds on the floor which now need to be dealt with. If you would like to have a different experience with another provider please don't be hesitant to ask safe people to assist in finding a good fit including your current therapist.
About Dr. Deborah Fernhoff, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346252418
