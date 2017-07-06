Dr. Deborah Engelbrecht, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Engelbrecht, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Engelbrecht, PHD is a Psychologist in Blue Springs, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1201 NW North Ridge Dr Ste D, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 228-1024
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Five Stars for Dr. Engelbrecht, she is kind and compassionate, she truly cares about her patients, brilliant in her profession ! She came highly recommended to me and I am truly blessed to be able to see her. I was on her waiting list for over a year, and the wait was worth it!
About Dr. Deborah Engelbrecht, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1265462204
Dr. Engelbrecht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
