Dr. Deborah E Grayson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah E Grayson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah E Grayson, PHD is a Counselor in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Grayson works at
Locations
-
1
Deborah E. Grayson, Ph.D., L.M.H.C.11555 Heron Bay Blvd Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 937-6445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grayson?
The best of the best! She is very caring and knowledgeable - and never makes you feel ashamed or judged.
About Dr. Deborah E Grayson, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1508198870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.