Dr. Diament has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Diament, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Diament, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Shrewsbury, NJ.
Dr. Diament works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diament Psych Associates Qts LLC655 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 308, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 695-1809
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diament?
Dr Diament is extremely caring, and sensitive to clients feelings and thoughts. Very intuitive, and very down to earth. Dr Diament is sincere as well as being extremely warm but always professional!! I travel 50 minutes to meet with her and wouldn't consider changing.
About Dr. Deborah Diament, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841387818
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diament accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diament works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diament. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diament.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.