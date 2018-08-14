Deborah Devine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Devine, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deborah Devine, PSY is a Psychologist in Gorham, ME.
Deborah Devine works at
Locations
Southwestern Maine Clinical Assoc PA20 Mechanic St, Gorham, ME 04038 Directions (207) 839-2450
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Devine is absolutely the BEST therapist I have ever met. She really allows the “real you” to say what your feeling. Listens and will work endlessly to help you have a better life-no matter what the situation may be-she is ALWAYS there for you.
About Deborah Devine, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1780657197
