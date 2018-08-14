See All Psychologists in Gorham, ME
Deborah Devine, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Deborah Devine, PSY

Psychology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah Devine, PSY is a Psychologist in Gorham, ME. 

Deborah Devine works at Southwestern Maine Clinical Assoc PA in Gorham, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Maine Clinical Assoc PA
    20 Mechanic St, Gorham, ME 04038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 839-2450
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Devine?

    Aug 14, 2018
    Dr Devine is absolutely the BEST therapist I have ever met. She really allows the “real you” to say what your feeling. Listens and will work endlessly to help you have a better life-no matter what the situation may be-she is ALWAYS there for you.
    Sherri in Windham, ME — Aug 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Devine, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Devine, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Devine to family and friends

    Deborah Devine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Devine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Devine, PSY.

    About Deborah Devine, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780657197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Devine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Devine works at Southwestern Maine Clinical Assoc PA in Gorham, ME. View the full address on Deborah Devine’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Deborah Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Devine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Devine, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.