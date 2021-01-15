Dr. Deborah Day, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Day, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Deborah Day, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Day works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychological Affiliates Inc.2737 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 740-6838
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Day?
Keep in mind that by definition, many of the reviews here are from people who have serious psychological/psychiatric issues, who happily lie about Dr. Day because they didn't get what they wanted from her and thus are angry. In my time with Dr. Day, I observed her to be sincerely caring, appropriately empathetic, yet rational and objective. She absolutely sets the bar for a quality psychological evaluation and recommendations, despite what troubled people may claim falsely about her professional prowess.
About Dr. Deborah Day, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1861446122
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.