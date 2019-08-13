Deborah Darnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Darnell, MA
Overview
Deborah Darnell, MA is a Counselor in Centralia, WA.
Deborah Darnell works at
Locations
Peter Pan Nursing Hme1126 S Gold St, Centralia, WA 98531 Directions (360) 880-4032
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah is an exceptional therapist with the ability to meet each person where they are at regardless of their age, or mental status. She has many years of successful practice under her belt and is able to quickly evaluate what is needed and what is most helpful. I found her humor and down to earth approach very refreshing!
About Deborah Darnell, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1154561934
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Darnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Deborah Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Darnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Darnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Darnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.