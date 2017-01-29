See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Deborah Cross, CRNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deborah Cross, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Deborah Cross works at Abington Plaza Medical Assocs in Abington, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Levy Medical Plaza
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001
  2
    Warrington
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
Jan 29, 2017
I recently saw Deb Cross she is very concerned about my problems physically and emotionally She is very compassionate and easy to talk to!!!She told me to call her on her cell phone I love her so much!!!! She is working with my internist to come up with a plan for me because I am very stressed out!!!! If you need her she is there for me no matter what day or time it is!!!! There should be more Drs and nurses out there who really treat you well!!!!
Betsy Stein in Lansdale, PA — Jan 29, 2017
About Deborah Cross, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699771709
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Cross, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deborah Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Deborah Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Deborah Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Cross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

