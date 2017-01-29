Deborah Cross, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Cross, CRNP
Overview
Deborah Cross, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA.
Locations
Levy Medical Plaza1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Warrington1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Deb Cross she is very concerned about my problems physically and emotionally She is very compassionate and easy to talk to!!!She told me to call her on her cell phone I love her so much!!!! She is working with my internist to come up with a plan for me because I am very stressed out!!!! If you need her she is there for me no matter what day or time it is!!!! There should be more Drs and nurses out there who really treat you well!!!!
About Deborah Cross, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
