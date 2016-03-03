Deborah Corona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Corona, LMFT
Overview
Deborah Corona, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chino, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4413 Riverside Dr Ste F, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 225-0188
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has counseled both of my children through tough relationships and other troubles and she is an absolute wonder. Both of my kids adore her.
About Deborah Corona, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1720124787
Deborah Corona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Deborah Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.