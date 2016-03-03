See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chino, CA
Deborah Corona, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (4)
Overview

Deborah Corona, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chino, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4413 Riverside Dr Ste F, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 225-0188
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 03, 2016
    She has counseled both of my children through tough relationships and other troubles and she is an absolute wonder. Both of my kids adore her.
    Mar 03, 2016
    About Deborah Corona, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720124787
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Corona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Deborah Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Corona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

