Dr. Chauncey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Chauncey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Chauncey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kennett Square, PA.
Dr. Chauncey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Judie Riley Lcsw LLC217 W State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 925-3637
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauncey?
Dr. Chauncey is a sincere, compassionate, and insightful therapist. I would recommend her to anyone. She helped me through some of the darkest times of my life and I genuinely feel as though I owe my continued life to her. Do not hesitate to contact her if ever you're looking for someone who is extremely intelligent, yet not off-putting by not too "intellectual". Down to earth, kind, and helpful. I cannot recommend her enough!!!
About Dr. Deborah Chauncey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770709420
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauncey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauncey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauncey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauncey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauncey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauncey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauncey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.