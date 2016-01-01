Dr. Chance accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deborah Chance, OD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Chance, OD is an Optometrist in Morristown, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 475 Crockett Trace Dr Ste 2, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-2929
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chance?
About Dr. Deborah Chance, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1528196193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chance has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.