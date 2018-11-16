See All Counselors in Palm Bay, FL
Deborah Bruckart, LMHC

Counseling
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Deborah Bruckart, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL. 

Deborah Bruckart works at Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay in Palm Bay, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay
    2123 Franklin Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 724-1614
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Deborah Bruckart, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649215286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Bruckart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Bruckart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deborah Bruckart works at Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay in Palm Bay, FL. View the full address on Deborah Bruckart’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Bruckart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Bruckart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Bruckart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Bruckart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

