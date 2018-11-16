Deborah Bruckart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Bruckart, LMHC
Overview
Deborah Bruckart, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Bay, FL.
Locations
Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay2123 Franklin Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 724-1614
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah takes the time to get to know exactly what is the issue, discussing your diagnoses, teaches real life coping skills, often offering reading sources and making sure she is available when needed. The office staff has always been polite, prompt and accurate in getting reappraisal for treatments and insurance payments. I can not commend this office enough.
About Deborah Bruckart, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Deborah Bruckart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Bruckart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Bruckart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Bruckart.
