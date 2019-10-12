Deborah Blank Thompson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Blank Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deborah Blank Thompson, MA
Overview
Deborah Blank Thompson, MA is a Counselor in Buckhannon, WV.
Deborah Blank Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Partners in Psychotherapy99 Edmiston Way Ste 204, Buckhannon, WV 26201 Directions (304) 613-1925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- The Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Blank Thompson?
I was a patient years ago. I cannot begin to thank her for helping me get my life back. My girls and I are safe, and happy, and loved. You never realize what is going on while you are in a tornado, and I will be indebted to Ms Thompson always.
About Deborah Blank Thompson, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1508029927
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Blank Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Blank Thompson accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Blank Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Blank Thompson works at
7 patients have reviewed Deborah Blank Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Blank Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Blank Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Blank Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.