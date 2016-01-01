Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Black, OD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Black, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Carpenter Eye Associates Od Pllc8429 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 542-0501
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
About Dr. Deborah Black, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821061565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.