Deborah Bernard, FNP-C
Overview
Deborah Bernard, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Deborah Bernard works at
Locations
Sonoran Medical Centers19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 581-8998
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Deborah Bernard, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760565774
Deborah Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Bernard accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Deborah Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Bernard.
