Clinical Psychologists in Garden City, NY
Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (7)
Overview

Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden City, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    500 Old Country Rd Ste 301, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 647-4327

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 09, 2018
She really does love her job and is the best therapist I've ever been to. The CBT she practices seems to work because I've been having better days since I started seeing her. She is always upbeat and has a solution to offer me or another way to view things. Even though I am a medicaid patient, she still accomodates me knowing she is not getting compensated what she should. However, because she is so good, she's usually booked so emergency appointments are a no.
Chelsea J in New Hyde Park, NY — Nov 09, 2018
Photo: Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY
About Deborah Bergey-Workman, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659506632
Frequently Asked Questions

Deborah Bergey-Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Deborah Bergey-Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Bergey-Workman.

