See All Psychologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Anaheim, CA. 

Dr. Berberich works at The Center for Adolescent Addiction Recovery in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Adolescent Addiction Recovery
    1210 N Jefferson St Ste F, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 398-8491
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Complex Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berberich?

    Sep 29, 2017
    Dr. Berberich is an amazing psycologist, I find it very easy to open up to her, be honest and trust her, which I am usually very reluctant to do. I am also very impressed with her suggestions for my issues that I come across in life. She is highly intelligent, has plenty of experience, and she Just always says what I need to hear she has truly been a blessing .
    Marie in Orange County — Sep 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berberich to family and friends

    Dr. Berberich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berberich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD.

    About Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639450935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • General Hospital, San Luis Obispo, Ca
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • California School Of Professional Psychology (Cspp)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berberich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berberich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berberich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berberich works at The Center for Adolescent Addiction Recovery in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berberich’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berberich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berberich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Berberich, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.