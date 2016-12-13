Dr. Beach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Beach, DC
Overview
Dr. Deborah Beach, DC is a Chiropractor in Torrance, CA.
Locations
Beach Chiropractic Corp.5344 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-1611
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beach is an exceptional chiropractor and I highly recommend her. She is always current on new innovative treatments and takes her time is diagnosing my specific problems (hip and neck). Best chiropractor in the South Bay area. Her staff is also friendly and thoughtful.
About Dr. Deborah Beach, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beach.
