Deborah Basedow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Basedow, LMHC
Overview
Deborah Basedow, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Deborah Basedow works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic LLC16646 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 284-2229
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Textbook definition of what you want in a counselor/therapist. She listens, she remembers, she helps you discover things for yourself organically. I was recommended to Deborah by a close friend, and I couldn't be happier with what she and I have accomplished so far, and look forward to what the future holds with her guidance to aid me. Top-notch, 6 stars, but 5 is max allowed. Would recommend her to ANYONE in need of her services without quesition.
About Deborah Basedow, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134423429
