See All Occupational Therapists in Boca Raton, FL
Deborah Austin, BSOT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Deborah Austin, BSOT

Hand Occupational Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deborah Austin, BSOT is a Hand Occupational Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    2061 NW 2nd Ave Ste 106, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 362-8757
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Injuries
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Skills Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deborah Austin?

    Feb 19, 2020
    Debra Austin is a true professional with a caring, empathic and a no nonsense approach to healing. She treats each client as an individual and customizes her services to fit their needs. Using cutting edge techniques and her unique additions, there is nobody, in my opinion, who is more qualified to help you with your hand and finger issues.
    Erica Goodstone, Ph.D., LMHC, LMT — Feb 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deborah Austin, BSOT
    How would you rate your experience with Deborah Austin, BSOT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deborah Austin to family and friends

    Deborah Austin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deborah Austin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deborah Austin, BSOT.

    About Deborah Austin, BSOT

    Specialties
    • Hand Occupational Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407959323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • FIU
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deborah Austin, BSOT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deborah Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deborah Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deborah Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Deborah Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deborah Austin, BSOT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.