Deborah Austin, BSOT
Overview
Deborah Austin, BSOT is a Hand Occupational Therapist in Boca Raton, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2061 NW 2nd Ave Ste 106, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Directions
(561) 362-8757
Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Debra Austin is a true professional with a caring, empathic and a no nonsense approach to healing. She treats each client as an individual and customizes her services to fit their needs. Using cutting edge techniques and her unique additions, there is nobody, in my opinion, who is more qualified to help you with your hand and finger issues.
About Deborah Austin, BSOT
- Hand Occupational Therapy
- English
- 1407959323
Education & Certifications
- FIU
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deborah Austin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deborah Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Deborah Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Austin.
