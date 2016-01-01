Deborah Ajewole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deborah Ajewole
Overview
Deborah Ajewole is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Deborah Ajewole works at
Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital1201 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 577-8537
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deborah Ajewole?
About Deborah Ajewole
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427649953
Frequently Asked Questions
Deborah Ajewole works at
Deborah Ajewole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deborah Ajewole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deborah Ajewole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deborah Ajewole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.