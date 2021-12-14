See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Debora Bear, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Debora Bear, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Debora Bear works at Family Health Clinic in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricore Reference Laboratories
    2400 Tucker Ave, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4400
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Debora Bear, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992976468
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debora Bear has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Debora Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debora Bear works at Family Health Clinic in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Debora Bear’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Debora Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debora Bear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debora Bear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debora Bear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

