See All Nurse Practitioners in Bethel Park, PA
Debbie Stroop, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Debbie Stroop, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Debbie Stroop, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bethel Park, PA. 

Debbie Stroop works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bethel Park
    1000 Higbee Dr Ste D202, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 833-6176
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Debbie Stroop?

    May 22, 2022
    I would recommend Debbie Stroop to anyone. She is very knowledgeable caring and friendly. I have seen her many times and have never had a bad experience . Glad I found her !
    Rick Roberts — May 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Debbie Stroop, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Debbie Stroop, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Debbie Stroop to family and friends

    Debbie Stroop's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Debbie Stroop

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debbie Stroop, CRNP.

    About Debbie Stroop, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952418519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debbie Stroop, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debbie Stroop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debbie Stroop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Debbie Stroop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debbie Stroop works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA. View the full address on Debbie Stroop’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Debbie Stroop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debbie Stroop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debbie Stroop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debbie Stroop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Debbie Stroop, CRNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.