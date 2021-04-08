See All Physicians Assistants in Toms River, NJ
Debbie Quintana, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Debbie Quintana, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (21)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Debbie Quintana, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toms River, NJ. 

Debbie Quintana works at Fischer Family Medicine in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fischer Family Medicine
    1191 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 506-7888

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Debbie Quintana?

Apr 08, 2021
I have taken my parents to this Drs office and they have seen Dr. Debbie specifically for years through some tough stuff. It is a tight run ship with a professional staff. They don't overbook so the wait is minimal. As far as Dr. Debbie in particular, she is excellent. She is thorough, by the book, will not bend to satisfy what the patient "wants" but will do everything she can to treat the patient with what they "need". She is kind, caring and makes you feel like family. She does not mince words. She says what she means, and means what she says. She will be strong in her words for your own good because she cares about you and your health, but never rude or demeaning. She is that doctor who will treat and care for the health issues first and foremost, but will take the time to conversate and personally know you. When my dad was in the hospital dying, she did not hesitate. Her gentle and kind words soothed our souls and helped us see the process clearly.
Maria Perez — Apr 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Debbie Quintana, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Debbie Quintana, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Debbie Quintana to family and friends

Debbie Quintana's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Debbie Quintana

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debbie Quintana, PA-C.

About Debbie Quintana, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598812380
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Debbie Quintana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Debbie Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Debbie Quintana works at Fischer Family Medicine in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Debbie Quintana’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Debbie Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debbie Quintana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debbie Quintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debbie Quintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Debbie Quintana, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.