Debbie Quintana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Debbie Quintana, PA-C
Overview
Debbie Quintana, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toms River, NJ.
Debbie Quintana works at
Locations
Fischer Family Medicine1191 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 506-7888
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my parents to this Drs office and they have seen Dr. Debbie specifically for years through some tough stuff. It is a tight run ship with a professional staff. They don't overbook so the wait is minimal. As far as Dr. Debbie in particular, she is excellent. She is thorough, by the book, will not bend to satisfy what the patient "wants" but will do everything she can to treat the patient with what they "need". She is kind, caring and makes you feel like family. She does not mince words. She says what she means, and means what she says. She will be strong in her words for your own good because she cares about you and your health, but never rude or demeaning. She is that doctor who will treat and care for the health issues first and foremost, but will take the time to conversate and personally know you. When my dad was in the hospital dying, she did not hesitate. Her gentle and kind words soothed our souls and helped us see the process clearly.
About Debbie Quintana, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Debbie Quintana works at
21 patients have reviewed Debbie Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debbie Quintana.
