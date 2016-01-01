See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Debbie Pren, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Debbie Pren, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Debbie Pren, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Debbie Pren works at Dr Leila Vizirov MD in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
8 (6)
View Profile
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Heights
    427 W 20th St Ste 712, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 869-4404

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Debbie Pren?

Photo: Debbie Pren, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Debbie Pren, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Debbie Pren to family and friends

Debbie Pren's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Debbie Pren

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Debbie Pren, FNP.

About Debbie Pren, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003316258
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Debbie Pren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Debbie Pren works at Dr Leila Vizirov MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Debbie Pren’s profile.

Debbie Pren has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debbie Pren.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debbie Pren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debbie Pren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Debbie Pren, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.