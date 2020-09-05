See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Brick, NJ
Dr. Debbie Field, OD

Optometry
5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debbie Field, OD is an Optometrist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Field works at Debbie field in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Debbie field
    1872 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-7808
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Corneal Abrasion
Dry Eyes
Treatment frequency



Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Dr. Fields is fabulous. She is professional and explains everything to you. I have been going to her for years. Easy to make appointment. Staff is friendly, which is very important. The exam was very thorough. I adore her. Thanks Dr.Fields see you next year. Laura Coratti
    About Dr. Debbie Field, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437266095
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debbie Field, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

