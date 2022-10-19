Dr. Debbie Duong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debbie Duong, OD
Overview
Dr. Debbie Duong, OD is an Optometrist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 264-7947Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duong is very efficient, professional & certainly knows her job! I’ve been going to her for many years & will keep going to her. I have referred her to a number of friends & neighbors thru the years & now they also go to her!
About Dr. Debbie Duong, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1871559468
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Va Medical Center For Primary Care / Low Vision Rehabilitative Optometry
- Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong speaks Spanish.
470 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
