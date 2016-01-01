Deanne Ehlert, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanne Ehlert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanne Ehlert, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deanne Ehlert, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Deanne Ehlert works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Deanne Ehlert, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073591210
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanne Ehlert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deanne Ehlert using Healthline FindCare.
Deanne Ehlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanne Ehlert works at
