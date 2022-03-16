See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Deanna Stassi, MA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Deanna Stassi, MA

Counseling
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Deanna Stassi, MA is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Deanna Stassi works at Deanna M Stassi, MA, LPC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Office
    11100 Mueller Rd Ste 1, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 562-7796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Carpenters Health and Welfare
    • Essence Healthcare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deanna Stassi?

    Mar 16, 2022
    Deanna has the ability to listen, analyze and offer sound advice on how to achieve a successful outcome. She does not tell you what you should be doing, but listens and helps you decide what you should/could do to feel healthier. Deanna is, by far, the best.
    — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deanna Stassi, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Deanna Stassi, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deanna Stassi to family and friends

    Deanna Stassi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deanna Stassi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deanna Stassi, MA.

    About Deanna Stassi, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053377085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deanna Stassi, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Stassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deanna Stassi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deanna Stassi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Deanna Stassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deanna Stassi works at Deanna M Stassi, MA, LPC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Deanna Stassi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Deanna Stassi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Stassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Stassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Stassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deanna Stassi, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.