Deanna Rock, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Deanna Rock, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Deanna Rock works at Trinity Family Care Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Family Care Center
    401 Market St Ste 200, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 22, 2020
Enjoy seeing Deanna more than anybody. She spends the time needed with me and answers all of my questions. She cares ??
John — Jul 22, 2020
About Deanna Rock, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1548558208
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Deanna Rock, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Rock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deanna Rock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deanna Rock works at Trinity Family Care Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Deanna Rock’s profile.

Deanna Rock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Rock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Rock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Rock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
