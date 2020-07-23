Deanna Re has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deanna Re, MFT
Overview
Deanna Re, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vacaville, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 630 Orange Dr Ste S, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions (707) 452-0601
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care for our family needs. Recommend: Yes Not sure what the other reviews are about, however we have only had positive feedback and breakthrough moments with her services.
About Deanna Re, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1679649164
Frequently Asked Questions
