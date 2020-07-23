See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Vacaville, CA
Deanna Re, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (10)
Overview

Deanna Re, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vacaville, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    630 Orange Dr Ste S, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 452-0601
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Excellent care for our family needs. Recommend: Yes Not sure what the other reviews are about, however we have only had positive feedback and breakthrough moments with her services.
    Michael — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Deanna Re, MFT
    About Deanna Re, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679649164
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deanna Re has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deanna Re accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Deanna Re has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Deanna Re. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Re.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Re, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Re appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

