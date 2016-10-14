See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Deanna Pappas, LPC

Behavioral Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Deanna Pappas, LPC is a Behavioral Therapist in San Antonio, TX. 

Deanna Pappas works at Private Practive under name Deanna Pappas, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Calleen Friedel, MS LMFT-S CEAP SAP, San Antonio,
    8231 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 885-8717

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2016
    Ms. Pappas has helped me through some of the roughest times of my life. She is understanding and has an incredible ability to make a person know they are baing heard and understood.
    Javier V. in San Antonio, TX — Oct 14, 2016
    About Deanna Pappas, LPC

    • Behavioral Therapy
    • English
    • 1730455510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deanna Pappas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Deanna Pappas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Deanna Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Deanna Pappas works at Private Practive under name Deanna Pappas, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX.

    3 patients have reviewed Deanna Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

