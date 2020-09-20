Deanna Richardson McAlpin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Deanna Richardson McAlpin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2493
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deanna Richardson McAlpin?
Ms. McAlpin has a wonderful demeanor. She is warm, competent, and caring.
About Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578650206
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanna Richardson McAlpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Richardson McAlpin works at
2 patients have reviewed Deanna Richardson McAlpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Richardson McAlpin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Richardson McAlpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Richardson McAlpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.