Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Deanna Richardson McAlpin works at MASON TRANSPLANT CLINIC in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Hospital
    1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Sep 20, 2020
Ms. McAlpin has a wonderful demeanor. She is warm, competent, and caring.
— Sep 20, 2020
About Deanna Richardson McAlpin, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578650206
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Deanna Richardson McAlpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deanna Richardson McAlpin works at MASON TRANSPLANT CLINIC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Deanna Richardson McAlpin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Deanna Richardson McAlpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Richardson McAlpin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Richardson McAlpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Richardson McAlpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

