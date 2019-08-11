See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Overview

Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Deanna Kaup works at YMS, PC Clinic in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yms, PC
    2805 S 88th St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-0555
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Aug 11, 2019
Deanna met my late husband and me many years ago. She was his home health nurse at the time. Best darn nurse we ever met. So happy that she has gone on to become a practitioner. She will hopefully go on to become a medical doctor! I trust her she is kind and makes you feel comfortable. If your in her area please go see her. You will like her.
(Mac and )Marilyn — Aug 11, 2019
Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC
About Deanna Kaup, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780163824
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

