Deanna Karam, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Karam, CNM
Overview
Deanna Karam, CNM is a Midwife in Jersey City, NJ.
Deanna Karam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women s Health Center116 Newark 2 Fl Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 614-1699
-
2
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 614-1672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deanna Karam?
About Deanna Karam, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1982237343
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Deanna Karam using Healthline FindCare.
Deanna Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Karam works at
Deanna Karam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.