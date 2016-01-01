Deanna Burns, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Burns, FNP
Overview
Deanna Burns, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Deanna Burns works at
Locations
Novant Health Barnhardt Wellness Clinic (Center)1100 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (704) 908-2263
Ratings & Reviews
About Deanna Burns, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1487767414
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanna Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Deanna Burns works at
