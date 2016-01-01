Deanna Bath, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deanna Bath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deanna Bath, PA-C
Overview
Deanna Bath, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Deanna Bath works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 369-3590
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deanna Bath?
About Deanna Bath, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1992990709
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Deanna Bath accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deanna Bath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deanna Bath works at
Deanna Bath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deanna Bath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deanna Bath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deanna Bath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.