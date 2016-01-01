Deann Schaefer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deann Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deann Schaefer, NP
Overview
Deann Schaefer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND.
Deann Schaefer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions (701) 456-4000Thursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deann Schaefer?
About Deann Schaefer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497372965
Frequently Asked Questions
Deann Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deann Schaefer works at
Deann Schaefer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deann Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deann Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deann Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.