Deann Lauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deann Lauer, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Deann Lauer, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Locations
- 1 5526 N Academy Blvd Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 217-0217
Ratings & Reviews
I've been working with Deann for several years, and she is always helpful and gracious. Excellent care.
About Deann Lauer, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831598309
