Deandrea Dillard, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deandrea Dillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deandrea Dillard, LCSW
Overview
Deandrea Dillard, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Shelton, CT.
Deandrea Dillard works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy4 Research Drive 1 Reservoir Ctr St, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deandrea Dillard?
About Deandrea Dillard, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1063845766
Frequently Asked Questions
Deandrea Dillard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deandrea Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deandrea Dillard works at
Deandrea Dillard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deandrea Dillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deandrea Dillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deandrea Dillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.