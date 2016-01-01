See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
Dean Smith, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dean Smith, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Dean Smith works at Kathleen Kesten Mft in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen Kesten Mft
    920 Saratoga Ave Ste 212, San Jose, CA 95129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 249-8047

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dean Smith, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265687628
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dean Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dean Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dean Smith works at Kathleen Kesten Mft in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dean Smith’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dean Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dean Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dean Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dean Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

